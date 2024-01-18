Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

Hazel McCallion Line
The Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT) will provide 18 km of rapid transit with 19 stops on a dedicated right-of-way and will link to GO Stations at Port Credit and Cooksville, the Mississauga Transitway, Square One GO Bus Terminal, Brampton Gateway Terminal, and key MiWay and Brampton Transit routes. Photo: City of Mississauga.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 18, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 2:38 pm.

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years.

The province’s move follows criticism over delays in other Metrolinx projects, including the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Mississauga Ward 7 councillor Dipika Damerla called it a “game changer” for the Peel Region cities.

“The decision to remove the loop was short-sighted and had effectively sterilized Mississauga’s downtown. Putting the loop back will put a spring back in Mississauga’s step. This means that downtown Mississauga residents can get around our city more easily without a car,” said Damerla.

Formerly named the Hurontario-Main LRT, the Hazel McCallion LRT was initially designed for 23 kilometres and 26 stops and already faced cuts in 2015 and 2019.

At a news conference that announced the renaming of the loop to the Hazel McCallion Line in February 2022, Premier Doug Ford stated that he wanted the province to support adding a loop “eventually, sooner than later.”

LRT_Loop_handout_April_2023Download

Officials in Mississauga and Brampton, including Mississauga councillor Damerla and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, have been vocal to the province about the preference of reinstating the loop and re-adding the Brampton stops.

“Expanding the LRT to Brampton is also welcoming news connecting the two neighbouring cities,” added Damerla.

“I am glad the provincial government is trying to fast-track the decision around reinstating the loop and expanding the network into Brampton. I also hope work on the existing LRT route is completed on time.”

Ontario Liberal Party Leader and former Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in May 2023 that she wanted to get the loop back, urging Premier Ford to keep his word and that “now is the time.”

It’s unclear what impact these new additions will have on the LRT’s completion date, which was expected to be later this year.

“As the project lead, Metrolinx continues to advise that substantial completion remains 2024 contractually,” a spokesperson for the City of Mississauga said.

“The construction period is expected to bring impacts and disruptions to residents and businesses. The project team has committed to informing the public and stakeholders with as much notice as possible of potential disruptions.”

