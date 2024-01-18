Haley deserves serious consideration for No Labels presidential ticket if interested, co-chair says

No Labels Founding Chairman and former Senator Joe Lieberman, speaks about the 2024 election at National Press Club, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) , Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ayanna Alexander And Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 2:05 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 2:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top No Labels leader said Thursday that Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley “would deserve serious consideration” for the group’s nomination if it decides to run a third-party candidate for president.

Joe Lieberman, a former Connecticut senator and co-chair of No Labels, said Haley’s record as governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador would be a good fit for the group’s plan to find a candidate in the likely event that the 2024 election becomes a rematch between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

“I think I’m speaking for a lot of No Labels members. Gov. Haley would deserve serious consideration,” Lieberman said. “But that’s a decision for her to make, and it’s not an easy one. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

Haley’s team said she wasn’t interested in the offer.

“Nikki has no interest in No Labels, she’s happy with the Republican label,” said Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas.

Haley came in third in the Iowa caucuses and is banking on a strong showing in New Hampshire’s primary next week to give her a path to surpass Trump, the overwhelming front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Lieberman last week said he’d like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who recently ended his own GOP presidential campaign, to consider running on the No Labels ticket, calling him “the kind of candidate No Labels is looking for.”

Meanwhile, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan quit his role as a No Labels co-chair in a move that prompted speculation he was preparing for a possible presidential campaign in the No Labels ticket. He later sought to squelch that speculation, endorsing Haley for Republican nominee.

Lieberman’s comments about Haley came in response to a question before the abrupt end of a news conference in Washington where No Labels leaders called for the Department of Justice to investigate their critics. Several groups aligned with Democrats have aggressively criticized No Labels and are discouraging candidates and political operatives from working with the group, warning a third-party candidate can’t win but would help Trump return to the White House.

In a letter to the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, No Labels leaders allege the campaign against them is an illegal conspiracy designed to interfere with their constitutional right to seek access to the ballot. They distinguish attacks on them from typical political commentary, which is speech protected by the First Amendment, by comparing their work to the civil rights movement.

“The alleged conspiracy to stop No Labels is a brazen voter suppression effort,” Benjamin Chavis Jr., a former head of the NAACP and a co-chair of No Labels, said during the news conference.

The letter cites an array of events, most of them common political tactics or governmental decisions. A mobile billboard with a picture of Trump alongside photos of No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson and her husband, Mark Penn, drove through their Georgetown neighborhood. A No Labels staffer said she was warned by a friend that she was endangering her career in Democratic politics by working with the group.

The Arizona Democratic Party filed an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging No Labels ballot access in the battleground state. The Maine secretary of state sent a letter to members of the new No Labels party telling them how they could change parties. A letter from the liberal group MoveOn asked other secretaries of state to investigate the group. And various critics have held meetings to discourage lawmakers, donors, candidates, political operatives and others from working with No Labels.

“This is a desperate attempt to salvage their failing campaign and keep their fleeing supporters who have finally seen through their facade,” the Lincoln Project, one of the groups targeted in the letter, said in a statement.

No Labels, which has refused to disclose its donors, has qualified for the ballot in 14 states, including the battlegrounds of Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina, and is working in more than a dozen others. It plans to offer its ballot line to a “bipartisan unity ticket” as an alternative to Trump and Biden if they remain the front-runners to win their parties’ nomination, saying Americans are crying out for another option.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard contributed from Columbia, S.C.

___

The Associated Press coverage of race and voting receives support from the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Ayanna Alexander And Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

1h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

16m ago

Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton
Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years. The province's move follows...

37m ago

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

1h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

16m ago

Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton
Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years. The province's move follows...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

4h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

20h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

21h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

22h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.
More Videos