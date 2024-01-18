Israeli envoy joins calls for Canada to clarify its stance on ICJ genocide case

The Israeli government is adding to calls inside Canada for the Liberals to make a clear statement about the International Court of Justice deliberating an allegation of genocide. Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fatima Shbair

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 11:42 am.

OTTAWA — Israel’s envoy to Canada is joining calls for the federal Liberals to clearly state Ottawa’s position as the International Court of Justice considers an allegation of genocide against Israel.

Iddo Moed says Canada should “leave no room for misinterpretation” on its stance, noting that many of Canada’s allies and peers have stated a clear position on the case.

The highest court of the United Nations held two days of public hearings last week as South Africa argued that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel says it is defending itself against Hamas after its brutal October attack, but South Africa says there is no justification for the scale of Israel’s response.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not said whether Canada agrees with the allegation, or even if Ottawa would recognize the court’s ruling if it does find Israel to be guilty of genocide.

Trudeau insisted on Wednesday that his position was clear last week when he said Canada’s support for the institution doesn’t mean it supports the case, but many organizations said the comments were confusing. 

University of the Fraser Valley criminology professor Mark Kersten has said the government is using “waffling language” to avoid taking a stance on a case that could further divide the Liberal caucus and the Canadian electorate.

South Africa says more than 50 countries support its case, including all 22 members of the Arab League, while most Western countries that traditionally support Israel have either stayed neutral or rejected the case outright.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

42m ago

Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl
Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl

A Markham man is facing charges for allegedly luring a teenage girl through text messages. York Regional Police say members of their human trafficking unit began investigating in December after getting...

2h ago

Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill
Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police investigators have released video that shows a suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill. Emergency crews were called to a commercial yard in the area of Newkirk Road...

1h ago

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

1h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

1h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

18h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

19h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.

21h ago

6:08
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices

As many people struggle with the rising cost of groceries, a locally-owned market is challenging the prices of some products at one of Canada's largest grocers. Caryn Ceolin speaks with Angela Donnelly from Raise The Root Organic Market.

22h ago

