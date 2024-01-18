Israel’s president and the OpenAI CEO will take part in Davos on Day 3 of the World Economic Forum

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 12:11 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 12:12 am.

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Israel’s president and the head of ChatGPT company OpenAI will make appearances at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, the third day of the annual gathering of elites at the Swiss resort of Davos that discusses everything from conflict to computers and climate.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog could seek to return focus on the plight of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since its deadly Oct. 7 raid into Israel. Much of the world’s attention has been on rising casualty counts in Gaza as Israeli forces lead a blistering military campaign aimed to quash the armed militants.

The four-day confab at Davos has taken up a vast array of topics, not least the concerns about climate change and artificial intelligence that offers economic promise to some, and peril for jobs to others.

“Artificial intelligence is now undoubtedly the most important potential contribution for global development,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told reporters in Davos on Wednesday, a day when leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and President Javier Milei of Argentina also showed up.

“This is something that cannot be dealt with business as usual,” he added, saying governments were “to a certain extent, ill-equipped, ill-prepared, to deal with this new reality.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who kept his job after a turbulent executive-suite reshuffle late last year, will take part in a panel that explores how technology could “amplify our humanity,” right after another discussion on whether generative AI is a “boon or bane for creativity.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will take part in a Q&A session Thursday. On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister defended his country’s strike on what he claimed was an Israeli intelligence operations site in the autonomous Kurdish region.

The husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, was traveling to Davos on Thursday to talk about combating antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate and to promote gender equity and women’s rights.

___

AP journalist Masha Macpherson contributed to this report.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

