Largest deep-sea coral reef to date is mapped by scientists off the US Atlantic coast

This image provided by NOAA Ocean Exploration shows extensive, dense populations of coral at the Blake Plateau off the southeastern coast of the U.S., in June 2019. In January 2024, scientists announced they have mapped the largest coral reef deep in the ocean, stretching hundreds of miles off the U.S. coast. While researchers have known since the 1960s that some coral were present off the Atlantic coast, the reef's size remained a mystery until new underwater mapping technology made it possible to construct 3D images of the ocean floor. (NOAA Ocean Exploration via AP) Image courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, Windows to the Deep 2019.

By Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 3:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have mapped the largest coral reef deep in the ocean, stretching hundreds of miles off the U.S. Atlantic coast.

While researchers have known since the 1960s that some coral were present off the Atlantic, the reef’s size remained a mystery until new underwater mapping technology made it possible to construct 3D images of the ocean floor.

The largest yet known deep coral reef “has been right under our noses, waiting to be discovered,” said Derek Sowers, an oceanographer at the nonprofit Ocean Exploration Trust.

Sowers and other scientists, including several at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recently published maps of the reef in the journal Geomatics.

The reef extends for about 310 miles (499 kilometers) from Florida to South Carolina and at some points reaches 68 miles (109 kilometers) wide. The total area is nearly three times the size of Yellowstone National Park.

“It’s eye-opening — it’s breathtaking in scale,” said Stuart Sandin, a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who was not involved in the study.

The reef was found at depths ranging from 655 feet to 3,280 feet (200 meters to 1,000 meters), where sunlight doesn’t penetrate. Unlike tropical coral reefs, where photosynthesis is important for growth, coral this far down must filter food particles out of the water for energy.

Deep coral reefs provide habitat for sharks, swordfish, sea stars, octopus, shrimp and many other kinds of fish, the scientists said.

Tropical reefs are better known to scientists — and snorkelers — because they’re more accessible. The world’s largest tropical coral reef system, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, stretches for about 1,430 miles (2,301 kilometers).

Sowers said it’s possible that larger deep-sea reefs will be discovered in the future since only about 75% of the world’s ocean floor has been mapped in high-resolution. Only 50% of U.S. offshore waters have been mapped. Maps of the ocean floor are created using high-resolution sonar devices carried on ships.

Deep reefs cover more of the ocean floor than tropical reefs. Both kinds of habitat are susceptible to similar risks, including climate change and disturbance from oil and gas drilling, said Erik Cordes, a marine biologist at Temple University and co-author of the new study.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Christina Larson, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

1h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

14m ago

Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton
Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years. The province's move follows...

35m ago

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

1h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

14m ago

Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton
Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years. The province's move follows...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

4h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

20h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

21h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

22h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.
More Videos