Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 18, 2024 9:34 am.

A Markham man is facing charges for allegedly luring a teenage girl through text messages.

York Regional Police say members of their human trafficking unit began investigating in December after getting reports that a man was communicating with a 16-year-old girl for a sexual purpose since September 2023.

Police say the man exchanged messaged with the girl and “lured her into sexual encounters with himself.”

Investigators identified a suspect on Jan. 11 and he was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Markham.

Markham resident Vytas Velyvis, 54, is facing two charges including luring a person under 18.

“Investigators believe there are other victims who have not yet come forward,” reads YRP release. “They are encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.”

The investigation is ongoing.

