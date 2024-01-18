Mexico and Chile ask International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes in Gaza

By The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 4:15 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 4:26 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and Chile have asked the International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes against civilians in Gaza and the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said in a statement that it filed the request “because of a growing concern about the recent escalation in violence, especially against civilians.”

There have been widespread claims of breaches of international law by Hamas and Israeli forces since war erupted.

Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 250 people taken hostage by Hamas militants.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 24,400 Palestinians have died during Israel’s military operation, and the United Nations says a quarter of the 2.3 million people trapped in Gaza are starving.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, said in December that investigating possible crimes by Hamas militants and Israeli forces was “a priority.”

The ICC is a court of last resort set up to prosecute war crimes when local courts cannot or will not take action. Israel is not a member state of the court and does not recognize its jurisdiction.

Any ICC proceedings would be separate from South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the U.N. world court, a charge that Israel denies.

Khan said in December that in Gaza the fighting was in “densely populated areas where fighters are alleged to be unlawfully embedded in the civilian population is inherently complex, but international humanitarian law must still apply and the Israeli military knows the law that must be applied.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

3h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

1h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

2h ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

42m ago

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

3h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

1h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

2h ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

6h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

21h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

23h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

23h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.
More Videos