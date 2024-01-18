16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers were first called to the Dixie Road and South Service Road area in Mississauga on Jan. 12 for reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged that at around 1:30 p.m., four suspects rushed into the store with their faces covered, carrying hammers. Police said the suspects smashed the display cases, stole various amounts of jewellery, and fled the area in what was later determined to be a stolen vehicle.

Four days later, just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said the victims were working at a jewellery store in the Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive area in Mississauga when four suspects rushed into the store with their faces covered, carrying hammers. They allegedly robbed that store in a similar manner and fled in a stolen vehicle.

The same style smash-and-grab robbery was committed a day later, on Jan. 17, just before 4 p.m., at a jewellery store in the Kennedy Road and Clarence Street area in Brampton.

No injuries were reported in either of these incidents.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle and occupants were located a short distance from the third offence, and after a brief foot pursuit, two of the four suspects were arrested.

Elijah Roberts, 18, of Mississauga, is facing three counts of robbery and disguise with intent and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. A 16-year-old is facing the same charges. This individual was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They were held on bail and appeared in court, police noted.

“Great collaborative work with our uniform members in securing these arrests in such a timely and efficient manner,” Insp. Sean Brennan with the Financial Crimes Unit wrote in a news release.

“These violent targeted robbery incidents will not be tolerated in Peel Region, and all resources will be employed to identify, arrest and put those responsible before the courts.”