16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Peel Regional Police cruiser
File photo of a Peel Regional Police cruiser. CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 18, 2024 2:58 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 2:59 pm.

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers were first called to the Dixie Road and South Service Road area in Mississauga on Jan. 12 for reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged that at around 1:30 p.m., four suspects rushed into the store with their faces covered, carrying hammers. Police said the suspects smashed the display cases, stole various amounts of jewellery, and fled the area in what was later determined to be a stolen vehicle.

Four days later, just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said the victims were working at a jewellery store in the Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive area in Mississauga when four suspects rushed into the store with their faces covered, carrying hammers. They allegedly robbed that store in a similar manner and fled in a stolen vehicle.

The same style smash-and-grab robbery was committed a day later, on Jan. 17, just before 4 p.m., at a jewellery store in the Kennedy Road and Clarence Street area in Brampton.

No injuries were reported in either of these incidents.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle and occupants were located a short distance from the third offence, and after a brief foot pursuit, two of the four suspects were arrested.

Elijah Roberts, 18, of Mississauga, is facing three counts of robbery and disguise with intent and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. A 16-year-old is facing the same charges. This individual was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They were held on bail and appeared in court, police noted.

“Great collaborative work with our uniform members in securing these arrests in such a timely and efficient manner,” Insp. Sean Brennan with the Financial Crimes Unit wrote in a news release.

“These violent targeted robbery incidents will not be tolerated in Peel Region, and all resources will be employed to identify, arrest and put those responsible before the courts.”

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

1h ago

Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton
Province agrees to expand Hazel McCallion LRT from Mississauga into Brampton

The Ford government has agreed to expand the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit (LRT) into downtown Mississauga and Brampton despite making cuts to the project in recent years. The province's move follows...

36m ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw denounced Mayor Olivia Chow's plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget, saying it would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid...

2h ago

