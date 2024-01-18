Mississippi has the highest rate of preventable deaths in the US, health official says

Following a news conference inside the Mississippi Capitol, Dr. John Mitchell, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, speaks about what must be done to improve Mississippi's status as the nation's unhealthiest state across several metrics, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 3:22 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 3:43 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has improved some of its poor health outcomes, but its people are more likely to die unnecessarily than residents of any other state, the state’s top health official said Thursday.

State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney urged legislators who just began this year’s session to work with health officials to improve Mississippi’s status as the nation’s unhealthiest state, ranking at the bottom of virtually every health care indicator and at the top of every health disparity.

“If we choose the right policies for our people, we will see us move off the radar of having the highest rate of preventable death,” Edney said at a news conference inside the Mississippi Capitol.

Mississippi ranks worst for infant mortality, with Black infants nearly twice as likely as whites to die over the last decade, according to a report unveiled Thursday by the Mississippi State Medical Association.

While Mississippi managed to lower its opioid death rate by 10% in 2022, it still leads the nation in firearm deaths. And while the state’s obesity and diabetes rates have declined recently, they remain among the nation’s highest, with heart disease still the state’s leading cause of death, the report says.

Increasing access to health care coverage for working-class Mississippians is key to improving outcomes, Edney said.

Mississippi is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid coverage to people working in jobs that provide modest wages but no private health insurance. The debate has stalled because of opposition from Republican leaders, including Gov. Tate Reeves, who refers to Medicaid as “welfare,” but new Republican House Speaker Jason White says he wants legislators to consider Medicaid expansion as a way to bring up to $1 billion of federal money each year to the state, where some hospitals are struggling to remain open.

White has not come out in full support of expansion.

As the new chairwoman of the House Medicaid Committee, Republican Rep. Missy McGee would play a big role in any push for expansion. She helped lead a successful effort last year to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from two months to a full year.

Dr. John Mitchell, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, said he supports any policy that would increase access to care, whether it’s Medicaid expansion or some alternative.

“Every improvement made towards better public health outcomes in our state pays dividends for a healthier Mississippi, a more productive Mississippi and a future Mississippi abounding with opportunity,” Mitchell said.

Mississippi’s high unnecessary death toll comes even though it has some of the highest rates of childhood vaccination against diseases such as polio, measles and mumps — the legacy of a state judge’s ruling in 1979 that vaccinated schoolchildren have a constitutional right to be free from associating with unvaccinated peers.

Vaccination data for 2023 is not available yet, so the impact of a federal judge’s April ruling ordering Mississippi to join most other states in allowing religious exemptions from childhood vaccinations is still unclear.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.

Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

3h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

1h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

2h ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

41m ago

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

3h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

1h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

2h ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

6h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

21h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

23h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

23h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.
More Videos