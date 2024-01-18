Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,756.73, up 61.71 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 48 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $48.29 on 15.6 million shares. 

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 9.06 per cent, to $5.22 on 6.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 80 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $132.52 on 6.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.05 per cent, to $20.11 on 6.1 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down five cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $28.34 on 5.6 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $52.29 on 5.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 9.06 per cent, to $5.22. Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. fell after the company cut its quarterly dividend in half and lowered its expectations for capital spending and production for the year. Birchcliff chief executive Chris Carlsen says the company is reducing its payment to shareholders in order to protect its balance sheet during what he says is a current period of low natural gas prices. Birchcliff also says it now plans $240 million to $260 million in finding and development capital spending for the year, while annual average production is expected to remain relatively flat in 2024 at 74,000 to 77,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 32 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $80.20 on 5.4 million shares. TD Bank Group said it expects to earn about $141 million in equity net income in its first quarter of 2024 from its holdings in Charles Schwab as U.S. banks report earnings. The bank said that adjusted net income should work out to about $230 million, for about a 30 per cent drop from last year’s $328 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18,2024.

The Canadian Press

