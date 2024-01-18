Nerene Virgin, children’s entertainer, broadcaster and activist, dead at 78

Canadian children’s entertainer and broadcaster Nerene Virgin has died at the age of 78.

The Hamilton-born actor passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Jan. 15, according to an obituary posted on Thursday.

“Nerene was a courageous, vibrant, multi-talented, beautiful, trailblazing Canadian, with an incredible smile. Her spirit graced the realms of teaching, acting, journalism, storytelling, and social justice,” read the obituary. “Nerene led by example. Her strength serves as a source of inspiration to future generations.”

Virgin began her career as a teacher in Toronto before joining TV Ontario where she played “Jodie” on the internationally acclaimed series Today’s Special, a role that her obituary describes as “her most cherished and important professional experience.” She also had recurring television roles on The Littlest Hobo, Polka Dot Door, Night Heat, and Ramona.

In the late 1980s, Virgin worked as a reporter and host with the local CBC station in Ottawa and the local CTV station in Toronto.

In 2007, Virgin made her first foray into politics by announcing her intention to seek the federal riding of Hamilton Mountain for the Liberal party before deciding to withdraw her candidacy. She was later acclaimed in the riding of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, narrowly losing the riding to the NDP’s Paul Miller on election night.

As the great-granddaughter of escaped slave Thomas John Howard, Virgin also assisted the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board in integrating Black History into the regular school curriculum.

In 2016 she was named one of Canada’s 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women.

“Nerene’s kindness, warmth, and infectious enthusiasm endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of creativity, courage, and compassion,” her obituary said.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15 at Stewart Memorial Church in Hamilton, the same church where her Great Uncle, John C. Holland was a pastor.