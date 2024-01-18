North Dakota lawmaker who insulted police in DUI stop gets unsupervised probation and $1,000 fine

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 6:17 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 6:26 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker who insulted police with vulgar, homophobic and anti-migrant comments during an arrest last month for drunken driving was sentenced to serve nearly a year of unsupervised probation and to pay $1,000.

Republican state Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, received the sentence on Jan. 8, when he pleaded guilty to drunken driving, court records show. His sentence includes a 10-day suspended jail sentence, a mandatory evaluation and a victim impact panel. A misdemeanor charge of refusing a chemical test was dismissed. He must also pay $50 for an open container violation.

Text and email messages were sent to Rios seeking comment Thursday. A phone message was also left with his attorney.

Rios’ sentence is consistent with others for similar offenses, said criminal defense attorney Mark Friese, a long-time practitioner in DUI cases. He noted that Rios’ driving privileges will be suspended automatically for 91 days.

“It does not appear that he was treated more harshly than other people in similar situations,” Friese said. “My guess is that the judge recognizes … there are multiple entities here that are going to hold Mr. Rios to account.”

Police body-camera footage from the Dec. 15 traffic stop, requested by and provided to the AP, shows Rios cursing an officer, repeatedly questioning his English accent, and using homophobic slurs and anti-migrant language. He also said he would call the North Dakota attorney general about the situation. He told the officers they would “regret picking on me because you don’t know who … I am.”

He has faced growing calls from his party to resign, including the House majority leader and state and local Republican Party officials.

Last week, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor removed him from the Legislature’s interim Judiciary Committee, saying it wouldn’t be fair for law enforcement officers to testify in front of a committee of which Rios is a member. The House-Senate panel meets between legislative sessions for studies of topics related to law enforcement and the legal system for future or potential legislation.

Rios has said he is “seriously mulling all aspects” of his future, and plans to seek help for alcoholism, but he has made no plans to resign. He also previously said he takes responsibility for his “disgusting actions,” and apologized “to those I have hurt and disappointed,” including law enforcement officers.

Rios has said he was leaving a Christmas party before police pulled him over.

Rios, who works in an oil field position involved in the hydraulic fracturing of wells, was elected unopposed in 2022 to a four-year term in the state House of Representatives. Republicans control the House, 82-12.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

3h ago

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

4h ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released by the Ontario Medical Association Thursday. Dr. Andrew Park,...

21m ago

Top Stories

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

3h ago

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

4h ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released by the Ontario Medical Association Thursday. Dr. Andrew Park,...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

9h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.
6:08
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices

As many people struggle with the rising cost of groceries, a locally-owned market is challenging the prices of some products at one of Canada's largest grocers. Caryn Ceolin speaks with Angela Donnelly from Raise The Root Organic Market.
More Videos