Police search for 2 people after ‘racing’ incident involving 4 vehicles on Gardiner Expressway

Police are searching for two people after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night.

Investigators say two Mercedes vehicles with Quebec licence plates were “racing” and caused a collision involving four vehicles on the highway near Fort York Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m.

As a result of the crash, one of the Mercedes flipped and caught fire, according to police.

Two people from the other Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Police said there were no serious injuries to report at the moment.

The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway and two westbound lanes are closed due to the crash and investigation.