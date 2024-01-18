Shares in Birchcliff Energy down more than 10% after cutting dividend in half

A Birchcliff Energy Ltd. logo is shown in a handout. Shares of the company fell more 10 per cent in early trading after the company cut its quarterly dividend in half and lowered its expectations for capital spending and production for the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2024 11:18 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 11:26 am.

CALGARY — Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. fell more 10 per cent in early trading after the company cut its quarterly dividend in half and lowered its expectations for capital spending and production for the year

Birchcliff chief executive Chris Carlsen says the company is reducing its payment to shareholders in order to protect its balance sheet during what he says is a current period of low natural gas prices.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, down from 20 cents per share.

Birchcliff also says it now plans $240 million to $260 million in finding and development capital spending for the year, while annual average production is expected to remain relatively flat in 2024 at 74,000 to 77,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The outlook compares with Birchcliff’s preliminary estimate released in November for $260 million to $280 million in finding and development capital spending and annual average production of 77,000 to 79,000 boe/d for 2024.

Shares in the company were down 68 cents at $5.06 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BIR)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

44m ago

Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl
Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl

A Markham man is facing charges for allegedly luring a teenage girl through text messages. York Regional Police say members of their human trafficking unit began investigating in December after getting...

2h ago

Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill
Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police investigators have released video that shows a suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill. Emergency crews were called to a commercial yard in the area of Newkirk Road...

1h ago

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

1h ago

Top Stories

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

44m ago

Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl
Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl

A Markham man is facing charges for allegedly luring a teenage girl through text messages. York Regional Police say members of their human trafficking unit began investigating in December after getting...

2h ago

Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill
Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police investigators have released video that shows a suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill. Emergency crews were called to a commercial yard in the area of Newkirk Road...

1h ago

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

1h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

18h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

19h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.

21h ago

6:08
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices

As many people struggle with the rising cost of groceries, a locally-owned market is challenging the prices of some products at one of Canada's largest grocers. Caryn Ceolin speaks with Angela Donnelly from Raise The Root Organic Market.

22h ago

More Videos