Sheryl Sandberg, who helped to turn Facebook into digital advertising empire, to leave company board

FILE - Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms," on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018. Sandberg has informed Facebook owner Meta's board of directors that she doesn't plan to stand for reelection in the spring. “With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May,” Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 7:36 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 7:42 am.

Sheryl Sandberg, who helped to transform Facebook from a tech startup into a digital advertising empire, will step down from the board of Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

“With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May,” Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Sandberg left Google to join Facebook in 2008, four years before the company went public. As the No. 2 executive at Meta under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sandberg also took a lot of heat for some of its biggest missteps.

She stepped down as chief operating officer of Meta in 2022 but remained a member of the company board. She had served as COO of Facebook, and then Meta, for 14 and a half years and as a board member for 12 years.

“Under Mark’s leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away,” Sandberg wrote.

Sandberg said she will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.

Last year Sandberg announced that she was launching a girls leadership program through her foundation to respond to what she calls stubborn gender inequities. The girls leadership program includes a middle-school curriculum as well as resources for adults.

Lean In is a project of the Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Family Foundation, the private foundation Sandberg started with her late husband, Dave Goldberg.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

updated

9m ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, just...

breaking

1m ago

'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade
'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade

After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam's time in the Toronto Raptors' organization...

1h ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

10h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

updated

9m ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, just...

breaking

1m ago

'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade
'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade

After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam's time in the Toronto Raptors' organization...

1h ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

9h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

15h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

16h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

21h ago

2:26
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 

A Coroner’s inquest into the death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim has resumed. As Tina Yazdani reports, jurors heard about police hiring practices and monitoring use-of-force.

More Videos