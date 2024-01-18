‘End of an era’: Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade

After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam’s time in the Toronto Raptors’ organization came to an end Wednesday.

Departing as one of the franchise’s greatest success stories and most decorated careers to date, Siakam no doubt leaves behind some big shoes to fill.

Despite the emotional day that followed, the Raptors still took the court, taking a dominating 121-97 win over the Miami Heat.

In the hours leading up to the game and after it had finished, Raptors players, both past and present, and head coach Darko Rajakovic were asked to share their thoughts on the deal and the impact Siakam had during his time in Toronto.

Here is a roundup of what they said:

“He meant a lot to me. He meant a lot to this organization. He’s been here his whole life, his whole career in the NBA. That’s really big for the organization — all the dedication, hard work, effort he put in here. He showed his love every single day, came to the gym every single day, worked on his craft, worked on his game. I love him as a brother. It hurts, but you gotta just keep moving on, keep fighting.”



“Pascal was a guy that I’m really close with. Our relationship just kept growing. He’s been here since before I got here. I talk to him about a lot of things, watch him come in every day, ready to work, show up, be happy and just bring a joyful spirit every day to practice through the ups, through the downs. Being able to talk to him through those down moments — him just being positive and seeing him every day — just developed that relationship. What he meant to this organization, he loved it and came in every day ready to work and continued to get better and grow.” – Scottie Barnes

“He doesn’t really talk too much, but everything he does and everything he shows through his actions — being the first one at the gym every single day in the morning. Win, lose or draw, he’s there getting his work in, coming in being a professional, setting the tone. He’s been here for nine years now, so it was great, everything he’s done. He’ll teach you how to be a professional. The ability to help Scottie grow, in a sense, being at that four position, there’s little things he sees on the offensive or defensive end. His impact on me, his impact on the organization will be here forever.”



“He’s really about his craft. He’s really focused, really locked in, really a true professional. That’s why he’s an All-Star, that’s why he’s an NBA champion, that’s why he’s accomplished what he’s accomplished in this league.” -Gary Trent Jr.

“Pascal is a pure basketball junkie. He’s the first one to show up in the gym, the last one to leave. He was always coachable, always professional since Day 1. We had opportunities to grab dinner and talk. In training camp, we had a great lunch to talk about the season and how I can help him, how he can help the team. I can only be thankful and grateful for all of his contributions to our team this season, but I also have to acknowledge that he’s spent nine years with this organization —— he came here as almost a teenager and left quite a legacy behind him and I wish him all the best going forward.” – Darko Rajakovic

“Pascal is one of the ultimate professional athletes there is. I think he’s going to continue to do his job at a high level, no matter where it is. I don’t have advice for him, but I know he’s going to go out there and control what he can control. Pascal, my beloved one is one of the most coveted players in our league, he’s one of the most talented players in our league. Whatever happens with him, he will be successful, and I’m always going to love him and support him and be happy for him no matter what happens.” – Kyle Lowry

After the news broke of the trade, many fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the move. Here are some of their best reactions:

it was inevitable but it's still so sad to see the last piece of the championship leave. pascal siakam is one of the best raptors success stories, he worked for and earned everything he got.



this shot gives me chills. coming out of the timeout. last basket to clinch the title. pic.twitter.com/xm0SLcr2rh — William Lou (@william_lou) January 17, 2024

i will never forget our championship run in 2019. to me, this squad represents the heart of the @raptors, who brought a championship to the city of toronto against all odds.



today marks the end of an era, but the northern uprising is forever. pic.twitter.com/RpfCl4mA3p — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 17, 2024

The Siakam Swirl was fun while it lasted… pic.twitter.com/M9TWd0extD — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) January 17, 2024

A lot of Pacers fans don't know how good Pascal Siakam is and that's sad.



Dude is averaging 22 points on lower usage rate while shooting 54% from 3 in his last 9 games. Now imagine that with Tyrese Haliburton at PG instead of Dennis Schroder.



Give them all the firsts — The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) January 17, 2024

Bye Pascal Siakam.



Tremendous player. Tremendous Raptor.

He’s gonna continue doing incredible things in his NBA career.



The Pacers are gonna be a problem. pic.twitter.com/FqGdWzLSyG — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) January 17, 2024

Pascal Siakam will go down as a top 5 Raptor of all time. 2x all nba 2x all star and 1x nba champion. Thank you for everything P and good luck in Indiana????️ pic.twitter.com/pL30SppvoH — QuickleySZN (@OuterspaceJ) January 17, 2024

Gonna be telling my grandkids about the 2019 Toronto raptors ????️ pic.twitter.com/MHUpWzcS1j — Noor (@noorrzainab) January 17, 2024

You can go all the way back to 1995, drafting Siakam is one of the best things to happen with this franchise. Thank you @pskills43 #WeTheNorth ???? — Runshoreline (@runshoreline) January 17, 2024

P – a champion ON the court but most prominent OFF….His impact through genuine service to the community will always be cherished and I hope he will still consider ???????? home for a long while.



????️ Stay Spicy ????️ https://t.co/hLZeNubMB6 pic.twitter.com/mfz6eO4b5C — Amy Audibert (@AmyAudibert) January 17, 2024

A simple reminder that Pascal Siakam didn't start playing organized ball until he was 18.



He's an NBA champion, G League champion, Most Improved Player, All-Star and a Top 5 Toronto Raptor of All-Time.



Thanks for everything, Spicy P ???? #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/1btdHG6EQJ — Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (AK) (@AlykhanKR) January 17, 2024