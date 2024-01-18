‘End of an era’: Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted January 18, 2024 7:45 am.

After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam’s time in the Toronto Raptors’ organization came to an end Wednesday.

Departing as one of the franchise’s greatest success stories and most decorated careers to date, Siakam no doubt leaves behind some big shoes to fill.

Despite the emotional day that followed, the Raptors still took the court, taking a dominating 121-97 win over the Miami Heat.

In the hours leading up to the game and after it had finished, Raptors players, both past and present, and head coach Darko Rajakovic were asked to share their thoughts on the deal and the impact Siakam had during his time in Toronto.

Here is a roundup of what they said:

“He meant a lot to me. He meant a lot to this organization. He’s been here his whole life, his whole career in the NBA. That’s really big for the organization — all the dedication, hard work, effort he put in here. He showed his love every single day, came to the gym every single day, worked on his craft, worked on his game. I love him as a brother. It hurts, but you gotta just keep moving on, keep fighting.”

“Pascal was a guy that I’m really close with. Our relationship just kept growing. He’s been here since before I got here. I talk to him about a lot of things, watch him come in every day, ready to work, show up, be happy and just bring a joyful spirit every day to practice through the ups, through the downs. Being able to talk to him through those down moments — him just being positive and seeing him every day — just developed that relationship. What he meant to this organization, he loved it and came in every day ready to work and continued to get better and grow.”

– Scottie Barnes

“He doesn’t really talk too much, but everything he does and everything he shows through his actions — being the first one at the gym every single day in the morning. Win, lose or draw, he’s there getting his work in, coming in being a professional, setting the tone. He’s been here for nine years now, so it was great, everything he’s done. He’ll teach you how to be a professional. The ability to help Scottie grow, in a sense, being at that four position, there’s little things he sees on the offensive or defensive end. His impact on me, his impact on the organization will be here forever.”

“He’s really about his craft. He’s really focused, really locked in, really a true professional. That’s why he’s an All-Star, that’s why he’s an NBA champion, that’s why he’s accomplished what he’s accomplished in this league.”

-Gary Trent Jr.

“Pascal is a pure basketball junkie. He’s the first one to show up in the gym, the last one to leave. He was always coachable, always professional since Day 1. We had opportunities to grab dinner and talk. In training camp, we had a great lunch to talk about the season and how I can help him, how he can help the team. I can only be thankful and grateful for all of his contributions to our team this season, but I also have to acknowledge that he’s spent nine years with this organization —— he came here as almost a teenager and left quite a legacy behind him and I wish him all the best going forward.”

– Darko Rajakovic

“Pascal is one of the ultimate professional athletes there is. I think he’s going to continue to do his job at a high level, no matter where it is. I don’t have advice for him, but I know he’s going to go out there and control what he can control. Pascal, my beloved one is one of the most coveted players in our league, he’s one of the most talented players in our league. Whatever happens with him, he will be successful, and I’m always going to love him and support him and be happy for him no matter what happens.”

– Kyle Lowry

After the news broke of the trade, many fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the move. Here are some of their best reactions:

