‘End of an era’: Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade
CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
By Sportsnet Staff
Posted January 18, 2024 7:45 am.
After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam’s time in the Toronto Raptors’ organization came to an end Wednesday.
Departing as one of the franchise’s greatest success stories and most decorated careers to date, Siakam no doubt leaves behind some big shoes to fill.
Despite the emotional day that followed, the Raptors still took the court, taking a dominating 121-97 win over the Miami Heat.
In the hours leading up to the game and after it had finished, Raptors players, both past and present, and head coach Darko Rajakovic were asked to share their thoughts on the deal and the impact Siakam had during his time in Toronto.
Here is a roundup of what they said:
After the news broke of the trade, many fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the move. Here are some of their best reactions: