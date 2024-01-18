S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in industrial and technology stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.36 points at 20,727.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.09 points at 37,248.58. The S&P 500 index was up 21.79 points at 4,761.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 176.73 points at 15,032.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.02 cents US compared with 73.95 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 74 cents at US$73.22 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$2,015.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

