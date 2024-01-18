Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or listening to some music at Stouffville’s Wintersong festival. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind this weekend.

Here are the events happening over the next two days:

DJ Skate Nights

The first of four Dj Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works kicks off this Saturday night. Brick Works transforms their skating rink into a dance floor for a free event where the community can come skate among the trees to DJ tunes.

There will be food and drinks for purchase as well as lawn games, smores and firepits in the Après Skate Lounge for pre- and post-skating. Skates will be available to rent.

Each night will have a theme, kicking off with 90s Night on January 20. The other skate nights are happening on Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and Feb. 1. On Jan. 27 a Newcomer’s Night will feature free skating lessons for new Canadians.

It kicks off at 6 p.m.

DesignTO Festival 2024

The 14th annual DesignTO Festival is happening at venues across Toronto this weekend, starting Friday night. The largest design festival will see over 100 free exhibitions, installations and events from artist and designers.

The designs are focused around ideas of climate crisis and sustainability, technology, ethics and social justice, city building and more.

The festival runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 28 and most exhibitions are free, but some require an RSVP and a paid ticket. You can find more details here.

Wintersong

An annual celebration of community, music and culture will bring Stouffville back to life with Wintersong, featuring a line-up of 50+ musical performances, installations and interactive experiences on Jan. 19 and 20.

People from across York Region are invited for the free two-day event. It’s happening across various venues in Stouffville. All the details, including the musical lineup, can be found on their website.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC or GO train closures.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures