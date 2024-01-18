Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off

DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works.
DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works. Photo credit: Evergreen Brick Works

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 18, 2024 12:30 pm.

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or listening to some music at Stouffville’s Wintersong festival. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind this weekend.

Here are the events happening over the next two days:

DJ Skate Nights

The first of four Dj Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works kicks off this Saturday night. Brick Works transforms their skating rink into a dance floor for a free event where the community can come skate among the trees to DJ tunes.

There will be food and drinks for purchase as well as lawn games, smores and firepits in the Après Skate Lounge for pre- and post-skating. Skates will be available to rent.

Each night will have a theme, kicking off with 90s Night on January 20. The other skate nights are happening on Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and Feb. 1. On Jan. 27 a Newcomer’s Night will feature free skating lessons for new Canadians.

It kicks off at 6 p.m.

DesignTO Festival 2024

The 14th annual DesignTO Festival is happening at venues across Toronto this weekend, starting Friday night. The largest design festival will see over 100 free exhibitions, installations and events from artist and designers.

The designs are focused around ideas of climate crisis and sustainability, technology, ethics and social justice, city building and more.

The festival runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 28 and most exhibitions are free, but some require an RSVP and a paid ticket. You can find more details here.

Wintersong

An annual celebration of community, music and culture will bring Stouffville back to life with Wintersong, featuring a line-up of 50+ musical performances, installations and interactive experiences on Jan. 19 and 20.

People from across York Region are invited for the free two-day event. It’s happening across various venues in Stouffville. All the details, including the musical lineup, can be found on their website.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC or GO train closures.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures

  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next seven months.
  • Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Rosedale Valley Road to River Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until early January.
  • Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.
  • Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

37m ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

2h ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw denounced Mayor Olivia Chow's plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget, saying it would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid...

52m ago

Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill
Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police investigators have released video that shows a suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill. Emergency crews were called to a commercial yard in the area of Newkirk Road...

3h ago

Top Stories

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

37m ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

2h ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw denounced Mayor Olivia Chow's plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget, saying it would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid...

52m ago

Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill
Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police investigators have released video that shows a suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill. Emergency crews were called to a commercial yard in the area of Newkirk Road...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

3h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

20h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

20h ago

5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.

23h ago

6:08
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices
Toronto market challenging big box grocery store prices

As many people struggle with the rising cost of groceries, a locally-owned market is challenging the prices of some products at one of Canada's largest grocers. Caryn Ceolin speaks with Angela Donnelly from Raise The Root Organic Market.

23h ago

More Videos