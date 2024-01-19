13 reported killed in dorm fire at boarding school for elementary students in China’s Henan province

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 10:42 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 10:56 pm.

BANGKOK (AP) — A fire broke out in dorms at a boarding school for elementary students in central Henan province, and 13 people died in the blaze, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many of the dead were students. One person rescued from the scene was being treated in the hospital, CCTV said.

The fire started Friday night and was put out just before midnight at the Yingcai school in rural Fangcheng district in central Henan, CCTV reported.

The boarding school caters primarily to students in the elementary grades, though it has an attached kindergten, according to the school’s Wechat page. Many of the boarding students come from rural areas, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.

The facility is in Dushu township and is one of the school’s two branches.

The school’s owner was detained, CCTV reported.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

4h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

43m ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

19m ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

4h ago

