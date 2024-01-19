16-year-old wanted in fatal shooting in Brampton last December

Exterior view of Peel Regional Police headquarters.
Exterior view of Peel Regional Police headquarters. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 19, 2024 7:14 pm.

An 18-year-old Brampton man is in custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for another teen in connection with the shooting death of a man last December.

Peel police say 18-year-old Nishan Thind of Brampton was admitted to a local hospital just before 6 p.m. on December 19, 2023, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

On January 9, 2024, police executed an arrest warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested 18-year-old Preetpaul Singh, who has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for manslaughter has been issued for a 16-year-old Brampton teen, believed to be the suspected shooter. The name of the teen cannot be released due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say this remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

1h ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

1h ago

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

4h ago

Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax
Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a fire at an Ajax home that forced a woman to drop a child to safety from a second-storey window, Durham Regional Police said. Officers attended...

1h ago

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

1h ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

1h ago

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

4h ago

Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax
Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a fire at an Ajax home that forced a woman to drop a child to safety from a second-storey window, Durham Regional Police said. Officers attended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Parents sound alarm over west end daycare closure and lack of access to childcare
Parents sound alarm over west end daycare closure and lack of access to childcare

Parents in in Toronto's west end are calling for the government to step in after their daycare announced it will be closing this year, and wait lists for other facilities in the area can be as long as 24-months long. Shauna Hunt reports.

8h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.
More Videos