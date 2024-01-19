16-year-old wanted in fatal shooting in Brampton last December

An 18-year-old Brampton man is in custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for another teen in connection with the shooting death of a man last December.

Peel police say 18-year-old Nishan Thind of Brampton was admitted to a local hospital just before 6 p.m. on December 19, 2023, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

On January 9, 2024, police executed an arrest warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested 18-year-old Preetpaul Singh, who has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for manslaughter has been issued for a 16-year-old Brampton teen, believed to be the suspected shooter. The name of the teen cannot be released due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say this remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives.