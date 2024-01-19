A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot inside Russia causes a massive blaze, officials say

January 19, 2024

A Ukrainian drone struck an oil storage depot in western Russia on Friday, causing a massive blaze, officials said, as Kyiv’s forces apparently extended their attacks on Russian soil ahead of the war’s two-year anniversary.

Four oil reservoirs with a total capacity of 6,000 cubic meters (1.6 million gallons) were set on fire after the drone reached Klintsy, a city of some 70,000 people located about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the Ukrainian border, according to the local governor and state news agency Tass.

The strike apparently was the latest in a recently intensified effort by Ukraine to unnerve Russians and undermine President Vladimir Putin’s claims that life in Russia is going on as normal before its March 17 presidential election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to hit more targets inside Russian border regions this year. Russia’s air defenses are concentrated in occupied regions of Ukraine, Kyiv officials say, leaving more distant targets inside Russia more vulnerable as Ukrainian forces develop longer-range drones.

The Russian city of Belgorod, also near the Ukrainian border, canceled its traditional Orthodox Epiphany festivities on Friday due to the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes. It was the first time major public events were known to have been called off in Russia due to the drone threat.

Ukrainian national media, quoting an official in Ukraine’s Intelligence Service, said Ukrainian drones on Friday also attacked a gunpowder mill in Tambov, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Moscow.

But Tambov Gov. Maxim Yegorov said the plant was working normally, according to Russia’s RBC news outlet. The Mash news outlet had earlier reported that a Ukrainian drone fell on the plant’s premises Thursday but caused no damage.

In Klintsy, air defenses electronically jammed the drone but it dropped its explosive payload on the facility, Bryansk regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said. There were no casualties, he said.

Russian telegram channels shared videos of what they said was the blaze at the depot, which sent thick black plumes of smoke into the air.

The same depot was struck by a Ukrainian drone in May last year, but the damage apparently was less significant.

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

updated

34m ago

Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m....

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or listening to some music at Stouffville's Wintersong festival. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind this weekend....

15m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

7h ago

