Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax

Durham police
Durham Regional Police logo. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 19, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 4:40 pm.

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a fire at an Ajax home that forced a woman to drop a child to safety from a second-storey window, Durham Regional Police said.

Officers attended the residence on Dooley Crescent just after 4 a.m. on Friday for reports of a fire. They observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Police said a woman was yelling from the second-storey window and holding a child. An officer yelled for the woman to drop the child to him, which she did, and he was able to carry the child to safety. 

The woman then jumped from the window and suffered serious injuries. Police said she was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre and is currently in stable condition. The child sustained minor injuries.

First responders then discovered a male occupant of the home who was found without vital signs. Life-saving measures were performed as firefighters focused on containing the burning house.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition, police said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in. Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

1h ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

27m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

9m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

6h ago

