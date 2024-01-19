Banking regulator increasing focus on money laundering as risks rise: Routledge

The head of Canada's banking regulator says he's ramping up scrutiny of money laundering as risks increase. Money seized by police during a bust is displayed at RCMP headquarters In Surrey, B.C., on December 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 19, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — The head of Canada’s banking regulator says he’s ramping up scrutiny of money laundering in the financial sector as risks increase.

Peter Routledge, who leads the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, says the intensity of money laundering risk is underappreciated and increasing in sophistication with artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the TD Securities Financial Services Conference in Toronto, Routledge said the regulator is also increasing its focus in the area after parliament amended OSFI’s mandate to explicitly include monitoring how well financial institutions protect against threats to their integrity and security.

The increased attention comes as Fintrac, Canada’s financial intelligence agency, has also ramped up enforcement, including penalties levied against RBC and CIBC last month for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.

Routledge says the increased digitization and integration of the global economy have contributed to the rise of the problem, which remains a challenge to detect.

He says the regulator is also working to move forward on reducing climate-related risks in the financial sector, but doesn’t see OSFI’s role as an instigator of climate policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY; TSX:CM)

The Canadian Press

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it's not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1m ago

Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown
Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and...

20m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

1h ago

'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors
'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors

Pascal Siakam has officially said goodbye to the Raptors organization, but not Toronto. The former Raptors star and current Indiana Pacer took to The Players Tribune on Friday morning. The article...

1h ago

