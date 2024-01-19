Bill seeking to end early voting in Kentucky exposes divisions within Republican ranks

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 4:14 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 4:27 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has forcefully pushed back against an effort to eliminate three days of early voting in the Bluegrass State, exposing fissures within Republican ranks in a state that has avoided pitched fights over election rules that erupted elsewhere.

In comments to a Kentucky House panel, Adams bluntly urged lawmakers to “not go backwards” as he defended the law allowing three days of no-excuse, in-person early voting. It allows Kentuckians to go to the polls on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before an election.

“It would be catastrophic going into a presidential election, with very high turnout anticipated, to take away three of our four voting days,” Adams, a Republican, told the GOP-led committee on Thursday.

“It will be challenging enough to shoehorn an expected 2 million voters into four days,” he added. “I don’t know how we would fit this many voters into just one day, without major problems.”

The result would be long lines, frayed nerves and voter confusion after recent election cycles in which polling places were open for three days leading up to the election, his office said Friday.

His comments reflected tension over voting rules that escalated after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Republicans in some states have sought to tighten election rules while Democrats have tried to make it easier to cast a ballot. In Kentucky, where Republicans have legislative supermajorities, the outcome will depend on where GOP lawmakers line up on the issue.

Adams’ remarks were aimed at a Senate bill that would end the early voting days. Republican Sen. John Schickel, its lead sponsor, has made speeches promoting the bill, which has been sent to a committee.

“Election Day is special; I would even say sacred,” Schickel said in a speech. “That is why it was established to be special. So those who say that we should worship at the altar of convenience and casualness, I say voting is a privilege and it’s an awesome responsibility that should never be taken as an afterthought.”

Just three weeks into a legislative session that lasts until mid-April, it’s too early to gauge the bill’s prospects, said Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer.

“I’m keeping an open mind because I never was a big fan of early voting to begin with,” he said Friday.

The measure has drawn at least a half-dozen Republican cosponsors in the 38-member chamber.

In 2021, the legislation that expanded early voting drew bipartisan support in the Trump stronghold, drawing national attention at a time of conflict in other states over restrictive election measures.

At the bill signing, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called it “a good day for democracy,” and said it created greater convenience for people to cast ballots when it “works best for them.” Adams hailed it as Kentucky’s most significant election law update in more than a century.

It relaxed the state’s strict pre-pandemic voting laws but backed off from accommodations made during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when widespread mail-in absentee balloting was allowed.

Last year, nearly 20% of Kentuckians who voted in the November election did so during the three days of early in-person voting, the secretary of state’s office said. Both Beshear and Adams, who worked together to reshape election laws, were reelected. Another key part of the law allows counties to establish voting centers where any voter in each county can cast their ballot, regardless of their precinct.

“There’s nothing bad and everything good with the way Kentucky adopted and implemented early voting,” University of Kentucky law professor Joshua A. Douglas said in an email Friday. “Kentucky was previously one of the most restrictive states for the time available for people to vote. Adding three days of early voting made the state a little bit better.”

Schickel’s bill would let Kentuckians cast absentee ballots in their county clerk’s office or other designated place at least 13 working days before an election. Adams’ office said that would draw just a tiny fraction of the electorate, making it no substitution for the current three days of no-excuse, in-person early voting.

During his committee appearance Thursday, Adams said Kentucky lawmakers — unlike those in some other states — “acted rationally and have been driven by facts rather than outlandish conspiracy theories.”

“Kentucky runs clean elections,” Adams said. “On the rare occasion that there is cheating, it is caught and prosecuted.”

Adams — whose mantra while in office has been to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat — has repeatedly taken on election skeptics, referring to them as “cranks and kooks.” He easily won his 2023 GOP primary, which included a challenger who promoted debunked election claims. Adams then won a resounding victory over his Democratic opponent in November. Now term-limited, Adams’ name comes up when handicapping the potential field of Republican candidates for governor in 2027.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

1h ago

Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax
Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a fire at an Ajax home that forced a woman to drop a child to safety from a second-storey window, Durham Regional Police said. Officers attended...

35m ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

31m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

13m ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

1h ago

Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax
Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a fire at an Ajax home that forced a woman to drop a child to safety from a second-storey window, Durham Regional Police said. Officers attended...

35m ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

31m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

22h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

22h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

22h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

23h ago

More Videos