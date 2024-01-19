Blackstone to take Tricon Residential private in US$3.5 billion deal

A Tricon Residential Inc. logo is shown in a handout. Blackstone Real Estate says it will purchase Tricon and take the rental development company private. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 19, 2024 9:49 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 9:56 am.

TORONTO — Blackstone Real Estate says it will purchase all outstanding shares in Tricon Residential Inc. and take the Toronto-based rental development company private.

New York-based Blackstone says it will pay about US$11.25 per common share for Tricon, which equates to a US$3.5 billion equity transaction.

Tricon has agreed not to declare its quarterly dividend while the transaction is pending, and says its dividend reinvestment plan will be suspended.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will maintain its ownership stake of about 11 per cent once the deal closes.

The companies expect the deal to close in the second quarter of this year, but warn the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and needs regulatory approval.

Tricon is an owner, operator and developer of about 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. and multi-family apartments in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TCN)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

2h ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

6m ago

29-year-old man dead after shooting in Brampton
29-year-old man dead after shooting in Brampton

A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say. Officers were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or dream of summer at the Toronto International Boat Show. There is one significant TTC subway closure to keep in mind this weekend...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

2h ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

6m ago

29-year-old man dead after shooting in Brampton
29-year-old man dead after shooting in Brampton

A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say. Officers were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or dream of summer at the Toronto International Boat Show. There is one significant TTC subway closure to keep in mind this weekend...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

16h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

16h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

16h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

16h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
More Videos