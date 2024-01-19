Coroner’s inquest into mass stabbings in Saskatchewan set to wrap up first week

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted January 19, 2024 6:01 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 6:12 am.

MELFORT, Sask. — A coroner’s inquest into a mass killing on a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to wrap up its first week of evidence today.

The inquest in Melfort, Sask., is scheduled for at least two weeks.

A jury heard emotional testimony Thursday from the common-law partner of the killer.

Vanessa Burns recounted 14 years of domestic violence at the hands of Myles Sanderson, the father of her five children.

Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, in 2022. 

The 32-year-old died in police custody a few days later.

Burns told the inquest Thursday that she and Sanderson went to the First Nation to sell drugs, but  drove back to Saskatoon after he attacked her. 

The inquest heard that Sanderson and his brother, Damien Sanderson, then caused chaos on the community in the days leading up to the killings, assaulting people and selling drugs.

Damien Sanderson’s wife, Skye Sanderson, also testified Thursday. She said her husband feared his brother and he called him the devil. 

She said the last time she saw her husband was when he left in her vehicle with his brother.

Skye Sanderson said she called 911 the day before the stabbings, saying her husband had taken her vehicle without permission. Damien Sanderson was wanted on outstanding warrants over domestic violence charges.

Officers had told the inquest they located the vehicle outside a home on the First Nation. One officer talked to Damien Sanderson, but he gave a false name and didn’t look like an old photo police had of him.

Skye Sanderson said during this time her husband was also sending her fatalistic text messages about death. She thought the brothers were going to get into trouble and she encouraged police to find them. 

The inquest heard that Myles Sanderson first killed his brother.

He then went throughout the community, armed with a knife, attacking and stabbing people.

He killed both Vanessa Burns’ father, Earl Burns Sr., and Skye Sanderson’s father, Christian Head.

The inquest, which is taking place in Melfort, is to establish the events leading up to the killings, who died, and when and where each person was killed.

A second inquest focusing on Myles Sanderson’s death is scheduled for February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.  

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

updated

38m ago

Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m....

26m ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or listening to some music at Stouffville's Wintersong festival. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind this weekend....

19m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

7h ago

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

updated

38m ago

Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m....

26m ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or listening to some music at Stouffville's Wintersong festival. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind this weekend....

19m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

12h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

19h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:32
Business Report: Popular U.S. restaurant chains coming to Toronto
Business Report: Popular U.S. restaurant chains coming to Toronto

Two popular American restaurant chains are setting up shop in Toronto. Plus, the countdown is on to a potential WestJet strike, and the Ontario government misses one of its own housing targets. Richard Southern reports.
2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

More Videos