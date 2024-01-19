Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid

A woman kneels next to a makeshift memorial at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2023, that gutted a heritage building. Several people are still unaccounted for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 19, 2024 1:16 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.

Documents from Correctional Service Canada that cite Montreal police testimony alleged that Denis Bégin was caught on video in the area around the building that caught fire before and after the blaze. 

Those documents, first reported on by La Presse, say Bégin denies setting the fire but claims to have a photo of the person responsible on a secure cloud account.

He has allegedly offered to show the photo to investigators in exchange for immunity in the arson case, or a reduction in the life sentence he is currently serving for a 1993 murder.

Bégin spent 51 months on the lam after he escaped from a minimum security federal prison in February 2019, and was arrested last May after being identified during the fatal fire investigation.

No charges have been laid in connection with the fire and Montreal police have never publicly identified Bégin in the case.

The correctional service documents are part of an application filed by Bégin against the attorney general of Canada opposing a transfer to a maximum-security prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

38m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

0m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

