Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka’s economic reforms are yielding results, but challenges remain, IMF says

By Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 7:52 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 7:56 am.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Debt-stricken Sri Lanka’s economic reform program is yielding the first signs of recovery, but the improvements still need to translate into improved living conditions for its people, the International Monetary Fund said Friday.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with an economic crisis since declaring bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $83 billion in debt, more than half of it to foreign creditors.

The crisis caused severe shortages of food, fuel and other necessities. Strident public protests led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The IMF agreed last March to a $2.9 billion bailout package, and released the first payment shortly thereafter and the second tranche last month.

The IMF said Sri Lanka’s real GDP grew by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2023, the first expansion in six consecutive quarters. Shortages of essentials have eased, inflation remains contained and the country’s external reserves increased by $2.5 billion in 2023, it said.

“The economic reform program implemented by the Sri Lankan authorities is yielding the first signs of recovery,” said Pete Breuer, the IMF’s senior mission chief for Sri Lanka.

Breuer led a team of IMF officials who visited Sri Lanka and met with officials to discuss progress in implementing the economic and financial policies under the bailout package.

“However, challenges remain as these improvements need to translate into improved living conditions for Sri Lanka’s people,” Breuer told reporters at the end of his visit. “Sustaining the reform momentum and ensuring timely implementation of all program commitments are critical to rebuilding confidence and putting the recovery on a firm footing that will benefit all people.”

He stressed that tax policy measures need to be accompanied by strengthened tax administration, the removal of exemptions and reduction of tax evasion to make the reforms more sustainable and build confidence among creditors to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to regain debt sustainability.

Sri Lanka is hoping to restructure $17 billion of its outstanding debt and has already reached agreements with some of its external creditors.

Severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine have largely abated over the past year and authorities have restored power supply. But public dissatisfaction has grown over the government’s effort to increase revenue by raising electricity bills and imposing heavy new income taxes on professionals and businesses.

Early this month, the government raised the value added tax and extended it to cover essentials such as fuel, cellphones, cooking gas and medicines.

Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

updated

2h ago

Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m....

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or dream of summer at the Toronto International Boat Show. There is one significant TTC subway closure to keep in mind this weekend...

30m ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released Thursday by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). OMA President...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

updated

2h ago

Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m....

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or dream of summer at the Toronto International Boat Show. There is one significant TTC subway closure to keep in mind this weekend...

30m ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released Thursday by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). OMA President...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

13h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

21h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:32
Business Report: Popular U.S. restaurant chains coming to Toronto
Business Report: Popular U.S. restaurant chains coming to Toronto

Two popular American restaurant chains are setting up shop in Toronto. Plus, the countdown is on to a potential WestJet strike, and the Ontario government misses one of its own housing targets. Richard Southern reports.
2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

More Videos