Freezing rain expected in southern B.C., along with more snow on Vancouver Island

Heavy snow earlier in the week is expected to turn into freezing rain today in parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain could last into the afternoon and potentially later in some areas.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is forecast on Vancouver Island, with a “prolonged period of freezing rain” inland expected to follow.

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley shut down on Thursday for a second day.

Most of Alberta and parts of western Saskatchewan were covered by an extreme cold warning overnight saying wind chill values near minus-40 were expected, though temperatures are forecast to moderate in the afternoon.

Much of the island of Newfoundland continues to be under snow squall warnings, with up to 50 centimetres potentially falling in some areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

