Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and Humberside Avenue area, just before noon on Friday.

Police said there were reports of an altercation, and a male teen was stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics told CityNews. An age was not provided.

Authorities are searching for one suspect who fled the scene.

The high school is in lockdown as a result.