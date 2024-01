This year, Erica is getting married! Together, with her fiancé, they set a budget of $50,000, however, she’s a few months away from the big day and the actual cost is closer to $75,000. Erica blames the inflated budget on hidden fees from vendors and wants to know if she’s being overcharged.

Jordan talks to wedding planner, Shalini Misri, to figure out what’s behind these hidden fees and how to avoid them.