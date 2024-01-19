Jack Burke Jr., Hall of Famer who was the oldest living Masters champion, has died at age 100

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 11:56 am.

Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion who staged the greatest comeback ever at Augusta National for one of his two majors, died Friday morning in Houston. He was 100.

Burke, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, also won the PGA Championship and was equally skilled as a teacher. He built the fabled Champions Golf Club in Houston and delivered lessons along with a dose of homespun wisdom.

His passing was confirmed by Steve Timms, the CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association who spoke with Burke’s wife.

A native Texan and World War II veteran, Burke won the PGA Championship and Masters in 1956. The last of his 16 career titles on the PGA Tour came in 1963, but his career was far from over.

He joined another Masters champion, Jimmy Demaret, to found Champions Golf Club in 1957, a club built specifically for good players. It went on to host the Ryder Cup in 1967, the U.S. Open in 1969 and the Tour Championship for three years, the first time in 1999 when Tiger Woods won. Burke and Woods share a locker in the champions room at Augusta National.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

3m ago

Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown
Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and...

22m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

1h ago

'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors
'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors

Pascal Siakam has officially said goodbye to the Raptors organization, but not Toronto. The former Raptors star and current Indiana Pacer took to The Players Tribune on Friday morning. The article...

1h ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

3m ago

Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown
Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and...

22m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

1h ago

'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors
'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors

Pascal Siakam has officially said goodbye to the Raptors organization, but not Toronto. The former Raptors star and current Indiana Pacer took to The Players Tribune on Friday morning. The article...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

17h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

17h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

18h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

18h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
More Videos