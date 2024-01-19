Driver and passengers arrested near Kingston were in possession of fraudulent credit cards, weapons: OPP

A North York driver and two passengers are facing charges after their vehicle was pulled over near Kingston, Ont., leading officers to discover 22 fraudulent credit cards and a stolen passport.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers in Lexington and Addington County were on patrol on Wednesday when they stopped a vehicle for speeding on eastbound Highway 401, just east of the Beachwood Road overpass.

The driver failed a sobriety test and was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Further investigation of the car revealed two weapons, 22 stolen and fraudulent credit/debit cards, a stolen passport, a stolen cheque, 13 grams of cannabis, cell phones, a laptop and just over $1,200.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Peter Farkas of North York. He’s facing several charges, including driving while under suspension and speeding, among other offences.

OPP also charged two passengers, identified as Szabolcs Olah and Richard Olah, both 33 and from Toronto.

They’re jointly charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and 24 counts of possession of an identity document.

The accused were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee, Ont., court on a later date.