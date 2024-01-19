Manslaughter charges dismissed against Detroit officer who punched man during confrontation

By The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 2:46 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 2:56 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — A manslaughter charge has been dismissed against a former Detroit police officer accused of causing the death of a 71-year-old man by punching him in the face and causing him to fall to the ground, prosecutors said.

District Court Judge Kenneth King cited insufficient evidence during a preliminary hearing for Juwan Brown on Thursday, according to Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller, who said in a news release that the ruling would be appealed.

Brown punched Daryl Vance of Detroit during a confrontation following his response to a call of a disorderly person outside a bowling alley on Sept. 1, prosecutors have said. Vance fell to the ground, hit his head and died after three weeks in a hospital.

The Wayne County medical examiner’s office determined Vance’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head from the punch, prosecutors said.

“Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said at the time Brown was charged. “But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation.”

Brown, 29, later was fired from the police department, his attorney Steve Fishman said Friday. He was charged in December.

“Officer Brown is grateful that the charges were dismissed,” Fishman said. “Judge King correctly concluded that Mr. Vance was the aggressor and that Officer Brown was defending himself, as he had a right to do.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

16m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

53m ago

Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy
Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering pharmacy. Durham police were called to the Guardian Drug Store on Kingston Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to reports...

30m ago

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Special...

50m ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

16m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

53m ago

Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy
Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering pharmacy. Durham police were called to the Guardian Drug Store on Kingston Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to reports...

30m ago

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Special...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

20h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

20h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

21h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

21h ago

More Videos