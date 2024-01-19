Mexican president calls on civilians not to support drug cartels despite any pressure

By The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 12:16 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 12:26 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president called on citizens Friday not to support drug cartels, or oppose the installation of National Guard barracks, after a number of videos surfaced showing residents cheering convoys of cartel gunmen.

Several videos have been posted on social media in recent weeks of villages in southern Chiapas, showing farmers lining roadways near the border with Guatemala and cheering convoys of Sinaloa Cartel gunmen.

The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels are fighting turf battles in the region to control the smuggling of drugs and migrants, and income from extortion.

“I want to call on people not to support the gangs,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday, noting that he understood that the gangs may be pressuring civilians to appear in such videos “out of fear” of reprisals.

López Obrador acknowledged the cartels have mounted a public relations effort.

“They are going to shoot videos and post them on social media, they also have propaganda operations,” the president said. “They tell people ‘line up on the highway,’ and if people don’t line up, they could be subject to reprisals.”

But López Obrador also accused anybody who opposes the building of National Guard barracks in their communities of aiding the cartels.

“If they don’t want the Guard to be there, they are protecting criminals,” he said.

In fact, residents of several municipalities across Mexico have opposed barracks construction for various reasons, including that they would be on environmentally sensitive or culturally significant land, or because they don’t feel the Guards’ presence helps.

López Obrador has made the quasi-military National Guard the centerpiece of law enforcement in Mexico, though critics say its expansion has come at the expense of civilian police, who in many cases are better suited to investigate and prevent crime.

There is no doubt there have been incidents — especially in the western state of Michoacan — in which drug cartels have forced local residents to demonstrate against the army and National Guard, and even attack or confront federal forces.

But inhabitants in many parts of Mexico have been left under the complete domination of the cartels for years, forcing them into a form of coexistence with the gangs.

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

4m ago

Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown
Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and...

23m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

1h ago

'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors
'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors

Pascal Siakam has officially said goodbye to the Raptors organization, but not Toronto. The former Raptors star and current Indiana Pacer took to The Players Tribune on Friday morning. The article...

1h ago

