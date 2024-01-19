Moldovan man arrested in Croatia after rushing a van with migrants through Zagreb to escape police

By The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 10:33 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 10:42 am.

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The Moldovan driver of a van packed with migrants was arrested in Croatia following a chase in the capital, Zagreb, early on Friday, police said.

A police patrol tried to stop the van on the highway outside the city but the 31-year-old driver instead rushed through the pay toll ramp, said a statement.

Police called in reinforcements while following the van safely through Zagreb, they said. They set up a roadblock where the van eventually slammed into a police car and stopped.

It was not clear how long the chase lasted. The van was carrying 32 foreign nationals, two of whom were slightly injured in the accident, police said.

Migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia come to Croatia while trying to reach Western Europe along the so-called Balkan land route that leads from Turkey to Greece or Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia.

On their journeys, which often last for months or even years, migrants cross borders without authorization and often with the help of people smugglers.

The Associated Press

