No charges for 4 Baltimore officers who fatally shot an armed man after he fired at them

FILE - Crime scene tape sections off the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in southwest Baltimore, where police shot a man they said pointed a gun at officers. Maryland state prosecutors on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, that four Baltimore police officers who fired three dozen shots at the armed man during a foot pursuit in November won’t face criminal charges. (AP Photo/Lea Skene, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 7:10 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 7:12 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Four Baltimore police officers who fired three dozen shots at an armed man during a foot pursuit in November won’t face criminal charges, state prosecutors said Friday.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a news release that the officers returned fire after Hunter Jessup, 27, fired seven shots in their direction while fleeing. Jessup was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The decision not to charge the officers comes after an investigation by the attorney general’s office, which is authorized under state law to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths. A law change that went into effect last year also gave the agency the authority to make charging decisions; previously those decisions had fallen to local prosecutors.

Jessup’s death occurred on Nov. 7 after officers on a District Action Team — a squad focused on seizing illegal guns — approached him while patrolling in southwest Baltimore.

In the aftermath of the shooting, some community members questioned whether his death was necessary. They said officers on the department’s specialized gun squads have a reputation for displaying overly aggressive behavior and escalating otherwise peaceful encounters, especially in that neighborhood.

But Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley has commended the officers’ actions, saying they protected public safety in an area plagued by violence. He also said they yelled at Jessup multiple times to drop his weapon before firing.

The attorney general’s office found that the officers acted in self-defense or defense of others and did not use excessive force.

“Because the officers had no reasonable alternative to using deadly force at the moment they fired, a prosecutor could not prove that the shootings constituted excessive force,” the office’s report released Friday said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

1h ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

1h ago

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

4h ago

Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax
Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a fire at an Ajax home that forced a woman to drop a child to safety from a second-storey window, Durham Regional Police said. Officers attended...

1h ago

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

1h ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

1h ago

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

4h ago

Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax
Woman, police with heroic effort to save child from burning home in Ajax

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a fire at an Ajax home that forced a woman to drop a child to safety from a second-storey window, Durham Regional Police said. Officers attended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Parents sound alarm over west end daycare closure and lack of access to childcare
Parents sound alarm over west end daycare closure and lack of access to childcare

Parents in in Toronto's west end are calling for the government to step in after their daycare announced it will be closing this year, and wait lists for other facilities in the area can be as long as 24-months long. Shauna Hunt reports.

8h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.
More Videos