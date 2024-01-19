Plane makes emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from Dulles airport

Emergency personnel investigate a small plane on a roadway in Loudoun County, Va., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Authorities say the small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport. Virginia State Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. Friday about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway. (WJLA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 2:17 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 3:12 pm.

DULLES, Va. (AP) — A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Dulles Airport received reports of a departed aircraft, Southern Airways Express flight 246, that landed off airport property on a nearby roadway, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson James Johnson said by email. The airport remains open for takeoffs and landings, Johnson said.

A Southern Airways Express plane was scheduled to depart Dulles for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 12:45 p.m., according to FlightAware.

There were seven people on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan, according to Federal Aviation Administration. The airline confirmed that five were passengers, in addition to two crew members. The FAA will investigate.

In a statement, the airline’s CEO, Stan Miller, said, “We are relieved to report there were no injuries, and all passengers are safe and sound. We are thankful to our pilots, who did exactly what they were trained to do — to put the safety of our passengers first. We are working closely with the authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation.”

Southern Airways Express was founded in 2013 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida. The commuter airline serves 40 U.S. cities stretching from Nantucket Island in Massachuetts to Honolulu, according to its website.

The Associated Press

