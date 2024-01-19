Police in Jamaica detain former Parliament member in wife’s death

Posted January 19, 2024 8:35 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 8:42 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former member of Jamaica’s Parliament has been detained and was named a suspect in his wife’s death, police said.

Jolyan Silvera was taken into custody after an autopsy found that his wife, Melissa Silvera, did not die of natural causes in November but of possible gunshot wounds, police said late Thursday, calling the development a “major breakthrough.”

As a result, the investigation was upgraded to possible murder, officials said.

Melissa Silvera was found dead at her home in November.

Fitz Bailey, deputy police commissioner of crime, said authorities are “satisfied … that there is sufficient evidence to mount a viable prosecution.”

Silvera has not been charged. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

1h ago

29-year-old man dead after shooting in Brampton
29-year-old man dead after shooting in Brampton

A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say. Officers were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after...

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights, Toronto International Boat Show kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or dream of summer at the Toronto International Boat Show. There is one significant TTC subway closure to keep in mind this weekend...

2h ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released Thursday by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). OMA President...

13h ago

