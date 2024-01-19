Private US lander destroyed during reentry after failed mission to moon, company says

This illustration provided by Astrobotic Technology in 2024 depicts the Peregrine lunar lander on the surface of the moon. A fuel leak shortly after its Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 liftoff prevented any chance of a moon touchdown. (Astrobotic Technology via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 2:56 pm.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. company’s failed moonshot ended with a fiery plunge over the South Pacific, officials confirmed Friday.

Astrobotic Technology said contact and then tracking was lost as its lunar lander reentered Earth’s atmosphere Thursday, 10 days after launching from Florida. It received confirmation Friday from U.S. Space Command that the spacecraft broke apart during its final moments, CEO John Thornton said.

A fuel leak shortly after liftoff had nixed any chance of a moon touchdown.

“What a wild adventure we were just on,” Thornton said. “Certainly not the outcome we were hoping for and certainly challenging right up front.”

After consulting with NASA and other government experts, Astrobotic took steps to destroy its crippled lander in order to protect other spacecraft. Flight controllers at the company’s Pittsburgh headquarters briefly fired the engines, getting the lander in the right location for reentry despite little fuel.

Thornton said an investigation board will be convened to determine what went wrong. Engineers suspect a stuck valve in the propellant system caused a tank to rupture.

“We were coming from the highest high of the perfect launch and came down to a lowest low” when the tank burst a few hours after liftoff, he told reporters.

The 6-foot-tall (1.9-meter-tall) lander, named after the Peregrine falcon, made it all the way out to the moon’s orbit, more than 240,000 miles (390,000 kilometers) away, before doing a U-turn and hurtling back toward Earth.

It was the first U.S. lunar lander in more than a half-century. The next one is set to blast off next month, built and operated by Houston’s Intuitive Machines. NASA paid millions of dollars to the two companies to fly its experiments to the moon, part of an effort to commercialize lunar deliveries ahead of astronauts’ arrival.

Right before Friday’s U.S. news conference, a lunar lander from Japan touched down on the moon, but it was unable to generate crucial solar power. The U.S., Russia, China and India have successfully landed spacecraft on the moon and only the U.S. has landed astronauts.

Astrobotic’s lander carried a variety of experiments — including five from NASA — as well as ashes and DNA from 70 space enthusiasts, including “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry. Flight controllers were able to turn on some experiments and collect data,

The company is already is working on an even bigger lunar lander that will carry NASA’s Viper rover to the moon in a year.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

16m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

53m ago

Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy
Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering pharmacy. Durham police were called to the Guardian Drug Store on Kingston Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to reports...

31m ago

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Special...

50m ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

16m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

53m ago

Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy
Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering pharmacy. Durham police were called to the Guardian Drug Store on Kingston Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to reports...

31m ago

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Special...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

20h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

20h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

21h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

21h ago

More Videos