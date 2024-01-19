South African government says it plans to prevent an auction of historic Mandela artifacts

FILE - Giant photographs of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at the Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition at the Civic Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 27, 2013. The South African government announced Friday Jan. 19, 2024 it will challenge the auctioning of dozens of artifacts belonging to the nation's anti-apartheid stalwart Nelson Mandela, saying the items are of historical significance and should be preserved in the country. (AP Photo, File)

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 12:12 pm.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government announced Friday it will challenge the auctioning of dozens of artifacts belonging to the nation’s anti-apartheid stalwart Nelson Mandela, saying the items are of historical significance and should be preserved in the country.

The 75 artifacts belonging to Mandela, the country’s first democratically elected president who spent 27 years in jail for his anti-apartheid struggle against the white minority government, are to go under the hammer on Feb. 22 in a deal between New York-based auctioneers Guernsey’s and Mandela’s family, mainly his daughter Dr. Makaziwe Mandela.

The items include Nelson Mandela’s iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses and “Madiba” shirts, personal letters he wrote from prison, as well as a blanket gifted to him by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

A champagne cooler that was a present from former President Bill Clinton is also on the list, with bidding or it starting at $24,000. Among the items is also Mandela’s ID “book,” his identification document following his 1993 release from prison.

Last month, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria gave the go-ahead for the auction after dismissing an interdict by the South African Heritage Resources Agency, which is responsible for the protection of the country’s cultural heritage.

The government said Friday it will back an appeal by the agency.

South African minister of arts and culture, Zizi Kodwa, said the government wants to “preserve the legacy of former President Mandela and ensure that his life’s work” remains in the country.

On its website, Guernsey’s says the auction “will be nothing short of remarkable,” and that proceeds will be used for the building of the Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu, the village where he is buried.

“To imagine actually owning an artifact touched by this great leader is almost unthinkable,” it says.

In an interview with the New York Times published Thursday, Makaziwe Mandela said her father wanted the former Transkei region where he was born and raised to benefit economically from tourism.

“I want other people in the world to have a piece of Nelson Mandela — and to remind them, especially in the current situation, of compassion, of kindness, of forgiveness,” she told the Times.

Reports of the auction have sparked heated debates on social media platforms in South Africa, with many criticizing the auctioning of what they consider to be the nation’s cultural heritage.

The planned auction comes as many African countries seek to have treasured African artworks and artifacts that were removed from the continent during colonial years returned to Africa.

Most recently, Nigeria and Germany signed a deal for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. The deal followed French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision in 2021 to sign over 26 pieces known as the Abomey Treasures, priceless artworks of the 19th century Dahomey kingdom in present-day Benin.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

5m ago

Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown
Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and...

24m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

1h ago

'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors
'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors

Pascal Siakam has officially said goodbye to the Raptors organization, but not Toronto. The former Raptors star and current Indiana Pacer took to The Players Tribune on Friday morning. The article...

1h ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

5m ago

Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown
Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and...

24m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

1h ago

'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors
'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors

Pascal Siakam has officially said goodbye to the Raptors organization, but not Toronto. The former Raptors star and current Indiana Pacer took to The Players Tribune on Friday morning. The article...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

17h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

17h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

18h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

18h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
More Videos