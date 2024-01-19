Sports Illustrated planning significant layoffs after license to use its brand name was revoked

The publisher of Sports Illustrated has notified employees it is planning to lay off a significant portion — possibly all — of the outlet's staff after its license to use the iconic brand's name in print and digital was revoked. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 2:38 pm.

The publisher of Sports Illustrated has notified employees it is planning to lay off a significant portion — possibly all — of the outlet’s staff after its license to use the iconic brand’s name in print and digital was revoked.

In an email to employees Friday morning, the Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated and related properties, said that Authentic Brands Group has revoked its marketing license.

“As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand,” the email said.

Sports Illustrated’s employee union said in a statement that the layoffs would be a significant number and possibly all, of the NewsGuild workers represented.

“We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company. It is a fight we will continue,” Mitch Goldich, NFL editor and unit chair, said in a statement.

The guild’s statement also called for Authentic Brands Group to “ensure the continued publication of SI and allow it to serve our audience in the way it has for nearly 70 years.”

The Arena Group acquired publishing rights from ABG in 2019 for at least 10 years. The group’s stewardship of SI has had many hurdles since then. In December, it fired chief executive officer Ross Levinsohn when the magazine’s alleged use of AI-generated stories drew public backlash.

The iconic sports brand has had a rough six years. It was acquired by Meredith Publishing in 2018 as part of the purchase of Time Inc., which started the magazine in 1954.

Less than a year later, Meredith sold the magazine’s intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group for $110 million. ABG owns the intellectual property of many brands and stars, including Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali and Reebok.

Once a weekly publication, SI was reduced to biweekly publishing in 2018 and became a monthly in 2020.

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

15m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

52m ago

Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy
Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering pharmacy. Durham police were called to the Guardian Drug Store on Kingston Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to reports...

29m ago

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Special...

49m ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

20h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

20h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

21h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

21h ago

