Statistics Canada reports retail sales down 0.2% to $66.6 billion in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent to $66.6 billion in November, led by decreases at food and beverage retailers.

The agency’s early estimate for December suggests sales increased 0.8 per cent that month, but warned the figure would be revised.

For November, Statistics Canada says sales were down in four of the nine subsectors it tracks, led by a 1.4 per cent drop at food and beverage retailers.

The largest increase in retail sales in November was seen across motor vehicle and parts dealers, which were up for a third consecutive month.

Core retail sales — which exclude gas stations, fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — were down 0.6 per cent in November.

Retail sales in volume terms decreased 0.2 per cent that month.

