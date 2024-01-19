Teen pleads guilty in Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

By The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 1:56 pm.

DENVER (AP) — One of three teens charged with starting a house fire in suburban Denver that killed five people — apparently out of revenge for a stolen cellphone that was mistakenly traced to the residence — pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree murder.

Gavin Seymour, 19, pleaded guilty for his role in the Aug. 5, 2020, fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family. Under a plea agreement, he faces between 16 and 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 15. The plea deal calls for another 60 other charges to be dismissed, The Denver Post reported.

Seymour and two other teenagers — Kevin Bui and Dillon Siebert — were charged with setting the fire in the middle of the night, killing Djibril and Adja Diol and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija, along with Hassan Diol and her 6-month-old daughter, Hawa Baye. Three other people escaped by jumping from the second floor of the home.

Siebert, who was 14 at the time of the fire, was 17 last February when he was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention and seven years in a state prison program for young inmates. Seymour and Bui, the alleged ringleader, were both 16 at the time of the fire.

The investigation of the fire dragged on for months without any leads. Fears that the fire had been a hate crime led many Senegalese immigrants to install security cameras at their homes in case they could also be targeted.

The boys were identified as suspects after police obtained a search warrant asking Google for which accounts had searched the home’s address within 15 days of the fire.

Bui told investigators he had been robbed the month before the fire while trying to buy a gun and had traced his iPhone to the home using an app, court records said. He admitted to setting the fire, only to find out the next day through news coverage that the victims were not the people who robbed him, according to police.

Attorneys for Seymour and Bui challenged the search warrant, but the Colorado Supreme Court upheld the search for this case.

Bui’s arraignment is set for Feb. 1, according to court records.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

36m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

0m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

36m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

0m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

19h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

19h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

19h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

19h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
More Videos