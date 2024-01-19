The March for Life rallies against abortion with an eye toward the November elections

FILE - Anti-abortion activists march outside of the U.S. Capitol during the March for Life in Washington, Jan. 20, 2023. More than a year after a generational victory for their movement, opponents of abortion rights will rally in the nation's capital with an eye on presidential elections that could be heavily influenced by abortion politics. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 6:19 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 6:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a year after a generational victory for their movement, opponents of abortion rights are rallying in the nation’s capital on Friday with an eye on presidential elections that could be heavily influenced by abortion politics.

Thousands of protesters are expected on the National Mall for an hour of speeches and a march past the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court. But snow and frigid temperatures have been gripping the Washington metropolitan area, which could affect turnout for the march.

Friday’s March for Life is the second such event since the June 2022 Supreme Court ruling that ended the federal protection for abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade. Last year’s march was understandably triumphant, with organizers relishing a state-by-state fight in legislatures around the country.

That fight rages on, with mixed results. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reverted abortion lawmaking back to the states, and 14 states are now enforcing bans on abortion throughout pregnancy. Two more have such bans on hold because of court rulings. And another two have bans that take effect when cardiac activity can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy — often before women know they’re pregnant.

But abortion restrictions have also lost at the ballot box in Ohio, Kansas and Kentucky. And total bans have produced high-profile causes for abortion rights supporters to rally around. Kate Cox, a Texas mother of two, sought an abortion after learning the baby she was carrying had a fatal genetic condition. Her request for an exemption from Texas’ ban, one of the country’s strictest, was denied by the state Supreme Court, and she left Texas to seek an abortion elsewhere.

Movement organizers now expect abortion rights to be a major Democratic rallying cry in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

“The pro-abortion forces, that’s one of the major things they’re going to run on,” said Susan Swift, president of Pro-Life Legal and a veteran anti-abortion activist. “That’s one of the only things that seems to animate their base.”

Biden campaign officials openly state that they plan to make Biden synonymous with the fight to preserve abortion rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris has led the charge on the issue for the White House. She will hold the first event in Wisconsin on Monday, which would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

—-

AP National Writer David Crary contributed to this story.

Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

updated

34m ago

Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m....

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or listening to some music at Stouffville's Wintersong festival. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind this weekend....

14m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

7h ago

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner
Police search for 2 people after speeding Mercedes causes 4-vehicle chain reaction on Gardiner

Police are searching for two people who ran away after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say a Mercedes vehicle with a Quebec licence plate was speeding...

updated

34m ago

Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7 p.m....

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off
Weekend need-to-know: DJ Skate Nights kick off

Embrace the cold with the start of DJ Skate Nights at Evergreen Brick Works or listening to some music at Stouffville's Wintersong festival. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind this weekend....

14m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

12h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

19h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:32
Business Report: Popular U.S. restaurant chains coming to Toronto
Business Report: Popular U.S. restaurant chains coming to Toronto

Two popular American restaurant chains are setting up shop in Toronto. Plus, the countdown is on to a potential WestJet strike, and the Ontario government misses one of its own housing targets. Richard Southern reports.
2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

More Videos