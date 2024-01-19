Tim Scott will endorse Donald Trump ahead of New Hampshire Republican primary, AP source says

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks in front of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally, Feb. 28, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. Scott is expected to endorse former President Trump ahead of the New Hampshire GOP primary taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. A person familiar with Scott's plans confirmed Friday, Jan. 19, to The Associated Press that Scott would travel from Florida to New Hampshire with Trump, the GOP front runner. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 1:57 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, a blow to his fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador.

A person familiar with Scott’s plans confirmed Friday to The Associated Press that Scott was expected to travel from Florida to New Hampshire with the GOP front-runner. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity due to not being allowed to discuss the plans publicly. The endorsement was first reported by The New York Times.

Scott last May launched his own bid to challenge Trump before shuttering his effort about six months later, having trouble gaining traction in the polls, despite millions invested by high-profile donors.

In his efforts to run a positive campaign, Scott was often overshadowed by other candidates — particularly on the debate stage, where he seemed to disappear as others sparred.

Trump has been appearing on the campaign trail with several other former rivals, who have endorsed him, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Unlike those two, however, who were more reticent to critique Trump as they ran against him, Scott was at times critical of the former president during his own campaign.

There has been speculation that Scott could potentially be a running mate option for Trump, should the former president win the GOP nomination. When Scott entered the race in May, Trump welcomed his latest competitor with open arms, wishing him “good luck” with hospitality that some suggested was an acknowledgment that Trump saw an increased number of competitors beneficial to his own bid.

Scott’s endorsement was sought by the remaining major contenders in the Republican primary, particularly ahead of South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary, which has historically been influential in determining the eventual nominee.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who placed just ahead of Haley in Iowa’s caucuses this week, has been shifting his campaign resources from Iowa to South Carolina. He planned to stump in the state on Saturday, aiming to continue his effort to take on Haley — who has been pinning much of her early-states campaign on New Hampshire — directly in her home state.

Haley appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012. On Friday, a spokesperson for her campaign downplayed Scott’s impending endorsement of Trump.

“Interesting that Trump’s lining up with all the Washington insiders when he claimed he wanted to drain the swamp,” Olivia Perez-Cubas said. “But the fellas are gonna do what the fellas are gonna do.”

___

Meg Kinnard be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

40m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

1m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

40m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

1m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

19h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

19h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

19h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

20h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
More Videos