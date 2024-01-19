TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1.

The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended due to track and station upgrades. The transit agency says it will not be operating shuttle buses due to ongoing construction on surface routes which it says would impact the consistency of service for the shuttle buses.

Instead, the TTC will increase service on the University side of Line 1. Customers have the option of taking the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transfer to connecting eastbound services at College Street (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Street (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Street (501 Queen replacement bus), or King Street (504 King).

Customers who want to continue going south on the subway can do so by getting off at St. George Station and taking the eastbound train on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth over to Bloor-Yonge Station before connecting to the southbound train on Line 1 again.

On the Yonge side of the subway line, customers can connect westbound at Wellesley Station (94 Wellesley), College Station (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Station (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Station (501B Queen on Church St.), or King Station (504 King streetcar).

Extra Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available in the downtown core for any customer who requires an accessible connection at a station that may not be accessible.

Subway service is expected to resume by 6 a.m. Monday.