TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

A TTC subway train
A TTC subway train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 19, 2024 11:01 pm.

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1.

The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended due to track and station upgrades. The transit agency says it will not be operating shuttle buses due to ongoing construction on surface routes which it says would impact the consistency of service for the shuttle buses.

Instead, the TTC will increase service on the University side of Line 1. Customers have the option of taking the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transfer to connecting eastbound services at College Street (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Street (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Street (501 Queen replacement bus), or King Street (504 King).

Customers who want to continue going south on the subway can do so by getting off at St. George Station and taking the eastbound train on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth over to Bloor-Yonge Station before connecting to the southbound train on Line 1 again.

On the Yonge side of the subway line, customers can connect westbound at Wellesley Station (94 Wellesley), College Station (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Station (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Station (501B Queen on Church St.), or King Station (504 King streetcar).

Extra Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available in the downtown core for any customer who requires an accessible connection at a station that may not be accessible.

Subway service is expected to resume by 6 a.m. Monday.

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

4h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

39m ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

4h ago

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

7h ago

