1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill.

York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger in the same car was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.