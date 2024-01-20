2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00 a.m. and arrived on scene with paramedics.

Paramedics tell CityNews two patients were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Albion Road is closed for investigation and any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact police.