2nd suspect convicted of kidnapping, robbery in 2021 abduction, slaying of Ohio imam

By The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 12:39 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 12:42 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A second man has been convicted on charges stemming from the death of an Ohio religious leader authorities said was killed in a botched robbery attempt.

Isaiah Brown-Miller, 23, was convicted Friday of kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges in his third trial in the December 2021 death of 48-year-old Columbus imam Mohamed Hassan Adam, a prominent figure in the Somali community. A co-defendant was earlier convicted of murder in the case.

Jurors in Franklin County deliberated for about 14 hours over two days and twice reported an impasse before arriving at the guilty verdicts, the Columbus Dispatch reported. The judge revoked his bail and will sentence him to prison at a later date. Earlier trials in February and June had ended in mistrials after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the northeast side of Columbus, was found dead of multiple gunshots in a van in December 2021, two days after he went missing during a trip to pick up a child from day care.

Franklin County prosecutors alleged during the trials of the two men that the defendants were trying to get money from Adam and possibly from the mosque’s funds to which the imam had access. Investigators said earlier there was no indication Adam was targeted because of his faith or because he was a member of the Somali community.

Defense attorney Toure McCord had sought dismissal of the charges after the second mistrial, saying it was unlikely any jury would convict his client. He said in final arguments in the third trial that prosecutors had failed to prove that his client was involved in any way and pointed to several people he said could be alternative suspects.

Brown-Miller was not charged with murder in the case. Another jury in October convicted his codefendant, 47-year-old John Wooden, of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and other charges in Adam’s death. He faces a mandatory life term in prison and at least 20 years before being eligible for parole. One of his attorneys, Paul Scarsella, alleged that the prosecution’s case against Wooden was built on assumptions and police failed to follow all leads.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

6m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

42m ago

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

6m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

18h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos